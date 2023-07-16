Tim Corbin’s 2024 recruiting class upgraded in a big way last night. Father Ryan LHP Matthew Shorey announced on Twitter that he’s staying home to play for the VandyBoys.

The Nashville native became just the 3rd Father Ryan player to ever commit to Vanderbilt. Ryan Mullins won a state title for the Irish in 2002 and starred on West End from 2003-05. Meanwhile, fellow Father Ryan alum Jim Heins played at Vanderbilt under Roy Mewbourne from 1986-89.

As a Junior for the Irish, Shorey finished with a 2.05 ERA, 58 IP, 101 K’s, and 10 BB.

After seeing him pitch in person this past season, his stats back up his play on the mound. In Division II-AA, the most competitive region in the state, Shorey proved he has what it takes to pitch in the SEC. Coming from the left side, his fastball has late life and the slider never fails to surprise the batter. He’s extremely crafty and can put the ball wherever and whenever he wants it in the zone.

Not only do his teammates have confidence in him, but the Irish pitcher is also confident in himself. He described his pitching style as an attacker.

“I’m going to attack guys and make them hit my stuff.”

Shorey’s commitment was not only a great sign for the future of Vanderbilt Baseball but also a proud moment for long-time Father Ryan head coach Mike Mascari.

“It’s a big commitment. Jack Porter went to UCF last year. A while back, Andrew Towns was at Clemson. We’ve had some of those guys that go and play Division-I baseball. It’s special because I think the world of Coach Corbin and his assistant coaches. It means a lot, it’s hard to explain. I just want him to go to a program where the coaches are going to teach him more than baseball and I know Vanderbilt does that."



Moving forward, the rising senior Southpaw hopes he can represent the Irish family well on West End.

“It means a lot, I know Coach Mascari has made a great program and I hope I can represent it well once I’m there.”

Shorey became the 8th pitcher in Vandy’s 2024 recruiting class and the third left-handed pitcher. He also became the 5th commit from the state of Tennessee, joining Brodie Johnston (Boyd Buchanan), Connor Cobb (Ensworth), Hudson Barton (Franklin), and Roman Petricca (Mt. Juliet).

For the Nashville native, staying home to play for one of the best programs in the country means a lot.

“It means a lot to play for my hometown because my family and friends can be there at every game. I know I’m going to get a great education, get to play SEC Baseball, and I liked and trusted the coaches.”

Despite back-to-back losses in the NCAA regionals, the VandyBoys brand hasn’t lost its appeal, especially to hometown kids. There’s one word that every high school player associates with Tim Corbin and that word is Omaha.

I asked Shorey where he sees this program going in the future.

“To Omaha and winning a National Championship.”



