Gabe Dorsey enters the transfer portal

The revolving door of the transfer portal continued for the Commodores on Friday as freshman Gabe Dorsey officially entered his name to the list.

During his lone season on West End, Dorsey appeared in 22 games for the Commodores, making two starts.

Dorsey scored just 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in 141 total minutes played. He logged a season-high 12 minutes against Georgia back on January 15th.

He scored a season-high three points against Austin Peay back on December 18th, 2021 where he earned his first start of the season.

A three-star prospect in the 2021 class, Dorsey chose Vanderbilt over a Top 8 that also included Harvard, Miami, Penn State, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier.

With Dorsey in the portal, it frees up a scholarship for head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his coaching staff to add to next year's roster.

Vanderbilt picked up commitments from UC Davis point guard Ezra Manjon and three-star guard Paul Lewis in the 2022 class on Monday. That same day, Scotty Pippen, Jr. also announced his intentions to hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft.

Dorsey was part of a 2021 Vanderbilt signing class that also included Peyton Daniels and Shane Dezonie - all have now transferred out of the program.