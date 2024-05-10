Liberty OL transfer Chase Mitchell is Vandy bound
Vanderbilt continues to load up on offensive line transfers during the spring transfer window, their latest addition comes from Liberty offensive lineman Chase Mitchell, who visited with the Commodores on recently.
He also took visits to USC and Maryland.
Mitchell, listed at 6-foot-4, 320-pounds, started every game at left tackle for the Flames this past season.
In total, Mitchell appeared in 31 games during his four seasons at Liberty. He's also played at right tackle and left guard during his collegiate career.
New Vanderbilt offensive line coach Chris Klenakis was Mitchell's position coach at Liberty during the 2022 season, so there was a natural connection there with the Commodores.
Mitchell is the third offensive line transfer addition for the Commodores this spring as he joins Cade McConnell (Minnesota) and Steven Hubbard (UTEP).
Vanderbilt lost left tackle Leyton Nelson (Wisconsin) to the transfer portal this spring and Jake Ketschek medically retired from football recently.
