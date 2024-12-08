Vanderbilt beats TCU, keeps setting itself up for meaningful basketbal

Vanderbilt just keeps finding ways to win.
It also keeps finding ways to set itself up for meaningful February and March basketball as well as a potential NCAA Tournament berth.
The Commodores certainly did that on Sunday as they knocked off TCU to pick up what would be a quad two win if the season ended today and their fourth win over a power-five opponent this season.
As a result, Mark Byington's team is up to 52 in college basketball's NET rankings as well as 63 in KenPom. That's an indicator that its NCAA Tournament hopes aren't some far off dream at this point. Instead, Vanderbilt is a team that is setting itself up to do what Mark Byington has said all along.
Byington declared in his first day on the job that he wasn't coming to West End to rebuild, we was coming to win immediately.
Through 10 games he's done that. The Commodores are 9-1 and have favorable odds to leave non-conference play 12-1.
It's too early to talk about the NCAA Tournament bubble. But it isn't too early to see signs of a team that can get itself in that conversation.
Byington's team has shown signs of being a group that can do that.
The Commodores have found multiple ways to win. They've done it on the road. They've done it at home. They've done it at neutral sites.
Byington's team is old, knows how to win, wins the turnover battle, buys in defensively and just keeps proving itself. Why can't it do some things that go far beyond its last-place rank in the SEC preseason poll?
Especially with the star that it has.
That SEC preseason poll failed to account for plenty, but the SEC's voters also failed to see the star that Jason Edwards could blossom into as they put together their preseason All-SEC teams.
Edwards made another strong statement that his stardom is here as he went for a season-high 30 points. The Vanderbilt guard also did it efficiently on Sunday as he went 8-for-16 from the field.
The absence of a notable performance from veteran guard AJ Hoggard and sophomore big man Jaylen Carey was hardly a story on Sunday as a result of the way Edwards was able to will Vanderbilt into a win in the shadows of TCU's home arena.
That setting was undesirable for Vanderbilt, but it didn't matter. Byington's team found a way to win anyway.
It just keeps doing that while passing the eye test along the way.