Vanderbilt beats TCU, keeps setting itself up for meaningful basketbal

The Commodores certainly did that on Sunday as they knocked off TCU to pick up what would be a quad two win if the season ended today and their fourth win over a power-five opponent this season.

It also keeps finding ways to set itself up for meaningful February and March basketball as well as a potential NCAA Tournament berth.

As a result, Mark Byington's team is up to 52 in college basketball's NET rankings as well as 63 in KenPom. That's an indicator that its NCAA Tournament hopes aren't some far off dream at this point. Instead, Vanderbilt is a team that is setting itself up to do what Mark Byington has said all along.

Byington declared in his first day on the job that he wasn't coming to West End to rebuild, we was coming to win immediately.

Through 10 games he's done that. The Commodores are 9-1 and have favorable odds to leave non-conference play 12-1.

It's too early to talk about the NCAA Tournament bubble. But it isn't too early to see signs of a team that can get itself in that conversation.

Byington's team has shown signs of being a group that can do that.

The Commodores have found multiple ways to win. They've done it on the road. They've done it at home. They've done it at neutral sites.

Byington's team is old, knows how to win, wins the turnover battle, buys in defensively and just keeps proving itself. Why can't it do some things that go far beyond its last-place rank in the SEC preseason poll?

Especially with the star that it has.