In 2022, Taylor appeared in nine games and started in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl for the Cowboys, recording three stops on the season.

During the 2023 campaign, Taylor appeared in nine games total, starting in eight while recording 29 tackles and seven pass break-ups.

Vanderbilt hosted a handful of transfers over the weekend and have landed their latest portal commitment from former Wyoming cornerback Kolbey Taylor .

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound corner is a native of Houston, Texas and will add experience to a position group at Vanderbilt that underwhelmed during the 2023 season.

Taylor on his commitment to Vanderbilt:

"The visit was awesome, I love it," Taylor said of Vanderbilt. "What caught my attention the most was how friendly and nice the state is. People in Nashville are amazing."

"The impressions I got from the coaching staff was great. They showed so much love and was engaged with me the whole time, making me feel welcomed. They made the message clear. Get here, let's get the ball rolling to help me become a better man and athlete, but definitely want me to get here and compete at a high level."

"They see me being versatile. Able to play anywhere in the secondary and I was very open minded about it. They love my aggressiveness and length in press coverage. I was able to connect with the head coach (Clark Lea) and he was very genuine and open about what they want and need out of me on and off the field."

Taylor becomes the third commitment for the Commodores, joining Middle Tennessee defensive lineman Zaylin Wood and TCU safety Randon Fontenette.