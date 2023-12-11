Vanderbilt added their fourth transfer commitment on Monday night as former Mississippi State offensive lineman Steven Losoya - a Nashville, Tennessee native - will continue his collegiate career with the Commodores.

Losoya started his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee, playing three seasons for the Blue Raiders. He redshirted the 2019 season at Middle Tennessee and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team in 2020, playing both right and left tackle for the Blue Raiders. In 2021, Losoya predominantly played left tackle.

At Mississippi State, Losoya made nine starts during the 2022 season, playing both left guard and center.

This past season, he served as the team's full time starter at right guard.

Losoya played his high school ball at Nashville (Tenn.) Overton.

So far, Vanderbilt has also landed transfer commitments from Wyoming cornerback Kolbey Taylor, Middle Tennessee defensive lineman Zaylin Wood, and TCU safety Randon Fontenette.