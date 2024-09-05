Here's five things to watch as Clark Lea's team looks to continue its momentum.

Vanderbilt looks to follow up its thrilling win over Virginia Tech as it takes the field against what looks to be an undermanned Alcorn State team. '

Does Vanderbilt come out and take care of business?

In no world should Vanderbilt come out and lose on Saturday and after Alcorn State started out its season with a 41-3 loss against UAB, the expectation is that this one shouldn't be close.

Vanderbilt has significantly more talent than its FCS opposition, it has more bodies and it is riding high. It should roll.

The question is whether it does or not.

Does Vanderbilt come out and look sound like it did against Virginia Tech or does it come out and sleepwalk?

That will tell us more about the mental makeup of Clark Lea's group.

Diego Pavia's showing

Vanderbilt seemed to find its guy on Saturday as Pavia willed it to a 34-27 win over Virginia Tech. As a result, Pavia has taken on a national brand.

All eyes are on the veteran quarterback.

The hype could continue to grow around the confident signal caller with a good outing in week two.

How deep does Vanderbilt's bench get and who helps themselves?

If this one looks the way Alcorn State's game did against UAB then Vanderbilt should see plenty of its young players and guys buried on the three deep.

Vanderbilt's lone FCS game last season was defined by the breakout performance of Sedrick Alexander. Perhaps it can find something similar on Saturday.

It can also tell its fanbase something as it will likely tip its hand as to who its backup quarterback will be.

The cornerback room without Kolbey Taylor

Taylor, who started at corner last week, will miss Saturday's game with what Lea called an "internal matter" after an incident on the sideline during the Virginia Tech game. As a result, Vanderbilt will have to rely on its returners to step into bigger roles on Saturday.

Saturday will be a big day for sophomore corner Martel Hight, senior corner Tyson Russell, junior corner Trudell Berry and perhaps freshman corner Jaylin Lackey.

Luckily for Vanderbilt, Alcorn State threw for just 60 yards in its opener against UAB. Perhaps its struggles the passing game could provide some relief for Vanderbilt in the midst of its shorthandedness.

Can Alcorn State be difficult to prepare for as a result of playing multiple quarterbacks?

Cedric Thomas' team has yet to settle its quarterback competition in the way that Vanderbilt has.

The Braves played three quarterbacks on Saturday against UAB, most of its rotating came early between Tyler Macon and Xzavier Robinson. Robinson finished with 25 passing yards while Macon finished with four.

Vanderbilt isn't preparing for worldbeaters but will have to be accustomed to different looks.