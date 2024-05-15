Stowers decision came on the heels of his visit to West End for the Commodores' final practice of the spring three weeks ago.

Former New Mexico State tight end Eli Stowers is the latest transfer commitment for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect began his 2023 season in the Aggies quarterback room with another incoming Vanderbilt transfer, Diego Pavia.

However, Stowers switched to wide receiver and tight end in October and ended up hauling in 35 catches for 366 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He also rushed for 108 yards and two additional scores while going 4-for-8 passing for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Stowers began his collegiate career at Texas A&M, signing with the Aggies as a 5.8, four-star rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton (Tex.) Guyer.

He appeared in five games during his freshman and sophomore seasons for Texas A&M.

Stowers is the latest spring transfer commitment for the Commodores, joining offensive lineman Cade McConnell (Minnesota), Steven Hubbard (UTEP), Chase Mitchell (Liberty) along with wide receiver Dariyan Wiley (ULM/Nevada), safety Maurice Hampton, Jr. (LSU/Memphis) and cornerback Mark Davis, Jr. (Southern Illinois).

