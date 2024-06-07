He chose the Commodores over the likes of Iowa State, UNLV, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Army, Harvard, Yale, Penn, Dartmouth, and Lehigh.

"The coaching staff was amazing and it felt like I belonged," Fields said of Vanderbilt. "I love it there, I really do."

Vanderbilt added some offensive firepower on Friday with the commitment of three-star running back Gabe Fields , who is coming off an official visit with the Commodores this past weekend.

Fields originally picked up his offer back on February 1st and has known new running backs coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford, whom he's known since his freshman year.

"I like that he’s a genuine person and someone I could be around," Fields said of Muhammad-Lankford. "They run a lot of the same stuff my high school does, so it could be an easy transition."

As a junior, Fields rushed for 1,265 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 300 yards and two scores.

He's a versatile running back that Vanderbilt is now looking for in their new offensive approach under offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who came over from New Mexico State during the offseason.

Fields said his player host on the visit was Vanderbilt running back AJ Newberry.

At 6-foot, 205-pounds, Fields boasts a college-ready body and has registered a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. He is a multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and participates in track.

Fields becomes the eighth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 class and third offensive pledge, joining wide receiver Cameran Dickson and quarterback Jack Elliott.